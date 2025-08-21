Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. VanEck Merk Gold ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,655,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,044,000 after buying an additional 886,741 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,656,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,914,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 616,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 571,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 386,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Merk Gold ETF alerts:

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15.

About VanEck Merk Gold ETF

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.