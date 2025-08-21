Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 271,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nepc LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,061,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,525,000 after buying an additional 2,032,558 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,537,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,651,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,253,000 after acquiring an additional 912,682 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,851,000 after acquiring an additional 713,762 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3,054.1% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 609,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 590,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $55.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

