Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $12.10 Million in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,096,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $75.64.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

