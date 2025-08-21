Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Avos Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 653,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,752,000 after purchasing an additional 125,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,197,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 244,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

