Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 458,998 Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 458,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,000. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.80% of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 620.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 70,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FESM opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $36.13.

About Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

