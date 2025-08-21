Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 151,439 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 1,133.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,439 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMTM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4,503.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $47.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

