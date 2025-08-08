Comparing Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) and Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Profitability

This table compares Pigeon and Barnes & Noble Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pigeon 8.33% 10.85% 8.49% Barnes & Noble Education -4.46% -2.76% -0.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pigeon and Barnes & Noble Education”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pigeon $688.99 million 1.98 $55.26 million $0.12 23.75 Barnes & Noble Education $1.57 billion 0.19 -$63.21 million ($15.50) -0.56

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pigeon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barnes & Noble Education. Barnes & Noble Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pigeon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

38.5% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pigeon has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnes & Noble Education has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pigeon beats Barnes & Noble Education on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pigeon

(Get Free Report)

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The company is involved in the provision of baby and mother care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, breast pads, breast pumps, nipple care products, breast milk storage bags, and breastfeeding-related products under Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. It also offers non-woven products, baby strollers, aging-prevention products, wet wipes, skincare products, cleaning and disinfecting products, and elder care products and services. In addition, the company provides child-minding and daycare services, in-home nursing care support services, outpatient care facility services, operation of in-company childcare facilities, daycare services, event childcare services, babysitter dispatch services, preschool education services, and at-home elder care services. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Free Report)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores. The company was founded by Leonard S, Riggio in 1965 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.