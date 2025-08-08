Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 69,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

