Bard Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bard Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy accounts for 1.3% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 952.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $31,204.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,357.94. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $101.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $197.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

