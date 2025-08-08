ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 70,115.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after purchasing an additional 199,740 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 439,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,374,000 after purchasing an additional 163,945 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ASML by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 297,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 29.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after acquiring an additional 99,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $713.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $758.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $725.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $945.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.