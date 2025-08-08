Bard Associates Inc. Sells 4,011 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 683.8% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,877,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 2,510,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PowerFleet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,725,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 97.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,002,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 493,729 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet Stock Down 1.0%

PowerFleet stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $529.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AIOT

About PowerFleet

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.