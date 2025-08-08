WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 2.8% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $30,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $70.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

