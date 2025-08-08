Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

