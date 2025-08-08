Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFMO. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 6.7%

BATS:VFMO opened at $175.13 on Friday. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.03 and a 200-day moving average of $163.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

