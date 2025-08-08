Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,286,000 after acquiring an additional 123,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $257.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.85 and a 52-week high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.26.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

