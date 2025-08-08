Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,767.20. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,840 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $103.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

