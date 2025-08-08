Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $140,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 138.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

