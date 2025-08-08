WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 7,275 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

