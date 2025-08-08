Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 151.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,429 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 777.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FELG stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

