Bard Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Data Storage Corp. (NASDAQ:DTST)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Data Storage Corp. (NASDAQ:DTST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Data Storage were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Data Storage during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTST opened at $4.69 on Friday. Data Storage Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Data Storage in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

