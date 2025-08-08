Short Interest in ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA) Rises By 52.5%

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,000 shares, anincreaseof52.5% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of RITA opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.94. ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Company Profile

The ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (RITA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to REITs from developed countries that meet business, financial, green, and socially responsible investing (SRI) criteria. RITA was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by ETFB.

