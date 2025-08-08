Short Interest in ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA) Rises By 52.5%

ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,000 shares, anincreaseof52.5% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of RITA opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.94. ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.
ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF Company Profile
