Bard Associates Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU)

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Acme United comprises about 1.7% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 3.10% of Acme United worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acme United in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 41,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,772.09. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acme United Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ACU opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.68. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 10.25%.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

