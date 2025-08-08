Brokers Issue Forecasts for XPEL’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of XPEL in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for XPEL’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $966.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $48.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $124.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth about $51,460,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 774,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 237,339 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,855,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 11,892.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 97,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

