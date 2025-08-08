Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,254.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after acquiring an additional 154,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $66.83 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.