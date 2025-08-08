AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,764,850 shares of company stock worth $410,591,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $242.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

