Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TerrAscend Q2 Earnings

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for TerrAscend in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSNDF opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $156.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TSNDF ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TerrAscend had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names.

