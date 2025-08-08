Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) versus Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Head to Head Contrast

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Hannover Ruck pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Marsh & McLennan Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Hannover Ruck pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marsh & McLennan Companies pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hannover Ruck and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannover Ruck 8.46% 18.29% 3.17% Marsh & McLennan Companies 16.00% 31.90% 8.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.0% of Hannover Ruck shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Hannover Ruck has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hannover Ruck and Marsh & McLennan Companies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannover Ruck $28.55 billion 1.36 $2.52 billion $3.35 16.05 Marsh & McLennan Companies $25.80 billion 3.87 $4.06 billion $8.34 24.35

Marsh & McLennan Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hannover Ruck. Hannover Ruck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marsh & McLennan Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hannover Ruck and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannover Ruck 1 1 0 1 2.33 Marsh & McLennan Companies 2 7 5 0 2.21

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus target price of $239.7857, suggesting a potential upside of 18.06%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than Hannover Ruck.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Hannover Ruck on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannover Ruck

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock; aviation and space; catastrophe XL; credit, surety, and political risks; facultative; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It offers risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group life, retirement, lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, the company provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and reinsurance and solvency II businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. Hannover Rück SE was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE operates as a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The Consulting segment offers health, wealth, and career solutions and products, and specialized management, strategic, economic, and brand consulting services. The company was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

