Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VNP. National Bank Financial raised shares of 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Ventum Financial upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cormark upgraded shares of 5N Plus to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.75.

VNP opened at C$15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$976.13 million, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.93.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

