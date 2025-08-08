Insider Selling: Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) SVP Sells 1,782 Shares of Stock

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $149,634.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,841.99. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jill Twedt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of Boise Cascade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $105,612.00.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $155.42. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.33.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 630.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 120.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCC. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

