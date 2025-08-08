Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,553,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 580,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 338,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 24,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,348,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.