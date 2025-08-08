nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 467.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $1,979,639.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,945.60. This represents a 24.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 20,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $1,851,258.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,491.60. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,246 shares of company stock worth $17,115,842. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $91.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

