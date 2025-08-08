EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Reduced by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14,784.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $164,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,081,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $255,139,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $158,720,000 after acquiring an additional 743,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12,422.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 643,156 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $78,838,000 after acquiring an additional 638,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $115.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.