Lifesci Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for VERA

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.44) EPS.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.38). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 27.68 and a current ratio of 17.03. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 40,607 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $907,566.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,596,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,383,853.55. This represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

