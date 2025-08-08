Wedbush Cuts Earnings Estimates for Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tower Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

TSEM has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna set a $66.00 target price on Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $372.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 117.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

