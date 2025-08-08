Contrasting Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) and Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GE Vernova and Expand Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE Vernova $34.94 billion 5.04 $1.55 billion $4.15 155.71 Expand Energy $4.24 billion 5.62 -$714.00 million $0.39 256.44

Volatility & Risk

GE Vernova has higher revenue and earnings than Expand Energy. GE Vernova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expand Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

GE Vernova has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expand Energy has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Expand Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Vernova shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Expand Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GE Vernova and Expand Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE Vernova 3.16% 13.23% 2.60% Expand Energy 2.41% 5.76% 3.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GE Vernova and Expand Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE Vernova 0 9 18 4 2.84 Expand Energy 0 1 17 3 3.10

GE Vernova currently has a consensus price target of $560.2083, suggesting a potential downside of 13.31%. Expand Energy has a consensus price target of $128.9231, suggesting a potential upside of 28.91%. Given Expand Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Expand Energy is more favorable than GE Vernova.

Dividends

GE Vernova pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Expand Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. GE Vernova pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Expand Energy pays out 589.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

GE Vernova beats Expand Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

