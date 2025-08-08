Q3 EPS Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Lifted by Desjardins

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.67.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$39.70 and a twelve month high of C$57.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$51.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.78.

In related news, Senior Officer David Martin Harney sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.85, for a total transaction of C$1,073,263.95. Also, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 36,700 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.05, for a total transaction of C$1,873,520.32. 70.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Great-West Lifeco declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

