Bard Associates Inc. Sells 7,947 Shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 8.47% of AmpliTech Group worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in AmpliTech Group by 703.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 108,927 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,403,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded AmpliTech Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -1.00. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 77.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%.

AmpliTech Group Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

