Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

IMCG opened at $80.72 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.19.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

