EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 12,068 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 12,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $122,610.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,242,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,260,376.08. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, August 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,432 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $125,438.88.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,639 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $140,545.68.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,861 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $135,096.79.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,753 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $54,326.79.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,747 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $225,115.80.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,527 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $100,509.85.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,973 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $159,462.45.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,204 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $87,782.80.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,296 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $175,182.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,789 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $47,985.78.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EverCommerce stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.99 and a beta of 1.06. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $148.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EVCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,039,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 110,183 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 535,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,359 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 61,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.