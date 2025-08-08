Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $196.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.74. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

