Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 185,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 2,685.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,706,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $689.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a $0.1266 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

