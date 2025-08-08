TSE:MFC Q3 EPS Forecast Lowered by National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$41.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$33.23 and a 12 month high of C$46.42.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Naveed Irshad sold 4,545 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.22, for a total value of C$200,977.17. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.22, for a total transaction of C$245,196.57. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,070 shares of company stock worth $2,744,604. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.