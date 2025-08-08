Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 133 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $240.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $250.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

