WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,379 shares during the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,051,000 after purchasing an additional 699,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,516.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,038,000 after buying an additional 501,304 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2972 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

