Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,750 Shares of Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 120.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Sl Tfip were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Sl Tfip by 199,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Sl Tfip during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Sl Tfip by 27.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Sl Tfip in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Sl Tfip during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

NXP opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. Nuveen Sl Tfip has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

