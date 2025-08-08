AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $3.10 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

