Bard Associates Inc. Has $266,000 Stake in FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF)

Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Free Report) by 239.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in FitLife Brands were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLF. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FitLife Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FitLife Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of FitLife Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FitLife Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FitLife Brands Price Performance

FTLF stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.79. FitLife Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FitLife Brands ( NASDAQ:FTLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities research analysts expect that FitLife Brands Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FitLife Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

FitLife Brands Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

