Bard Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,830 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.'s holdings in Airgain were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Airgain by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 39,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.80. Airgain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

Insider Activity at Airgain

In other news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $27,717.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,723.56. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,402 shares of company stock valued at $96,671. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

