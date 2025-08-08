AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $13.51 Million in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,506,000. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $134,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

