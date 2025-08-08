53,660 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGR opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

